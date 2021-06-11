A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Noah’s Ark replica faces costly dilemma of biblical proportions

Replica deemed unseaworthy

Published June 11, 2021 at 1:25pm
Published June 11, 2021 at 1:25pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Now it’s Noah’s Ark that needs saving.

A Dutch replica of the biblical animal-rescuing ark has been held in the UK for 19 months because it is deemed unseaworthy — sparking a diplomatic spat and $700-a-day fines, according to a report.

The 230-feet-long floating museum made a rare trip out of Holland in November 2019 to dock in Orwell Quay in Ipswich — where it was impounded by coast guard officers who refused to let it sail away, according to official documents obtained by the Ipswich Star. “We do have concerns about this vessel and we cannot rely on the grace of God that it can be safely towed to Holland,” officials from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency wrote in the documents.

Read the full story ›

