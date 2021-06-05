NYC shrink tells Yale audience she fantasizes about shooting white people in head

(NEW YORK POST) – A New York City-based psychiatrist told an audience at the Yale School of Medicine in April that she had fantasies of “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way.”

Dr. Aruna Khilanani spewed the race-hating virtual remarks – in which she also said she’d walk away from the shooting “with a bounce in my step” and that white people “make my blood boil” and “are out of their minds and have been for a long time” – at the Ivy League institution’s Child Study Center on April 6.

Audio of the talk was posted on the substack online platform of former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss on Friday, along with an interview of Khilanani conducted by writer and podcaster Katie Herzog.

