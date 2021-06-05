A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NYC shrink tells Yale audience she fantasizes about shooting white people in head

'Nothing makes me angrier than a white person who tells me not to be angry'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2021 at 12:44pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(NEW YORK POST) – A New York City-based psychiatrist told an audience at the Yale School of Medicine in April that she had fantasies of “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way.”

Dr. Aruna Khilanani spewed the race-hating virtual remarks – in which she also said she’d walk away from the shooting “with a bounce in my step” and that white people “make my blood boil” and “are out of their minds and have been for a long time” – at the Ivy League institution’s Child Study Center on April 6.

Audio of the talk was posted on the substack online platform of former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss on Friday, along with an interview of Khilanani conducted by writer and podcaster Katie Herzog.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Mike Lindell loses law firm representation after new suit against election machine companies
Teacher's union boss who fought to keep schools closed is changing her tune
Clinton College to cut tuition by 50 percent for fall semester
University professors admit on hot mic to teaching social justice 'all day, every day'
NYC shrink tells Yale audience she fantasizes about shooting white people in head
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×