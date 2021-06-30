A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pastor reveals how he followed Jesus 'away from gay'

'I'm telling you, it does not have to be that way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2021 at 9:22pm
(DAILY SIGNAL) -- As a teenager, Ken Williams walked into a Christian bookstore looking for resources to help him overcome his same-sex attraction. He found none.

Now, years later, Williams has authored “The Journey Out: How I Followed Jesus Away From Gay” to help other individuals seeking to leave homosexuality or struggling with same-sex attraction.

The “book is for those that want a way out ...,” Williams says. “I’m not speaking to the people that are content with an LGBTQ life. But there are so many that are not fulfilled with that. It doesn’t scratch the itch. And so for those that it’s like, ‘This feels impossible. I feel disconnected from God over it,’ I’m telling you, it does not have to be that way.”

Read the full story ›

