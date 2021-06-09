A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health U.S.THEY WALK AMONG US
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Pharmacist learns fate for trying to ruin hundreds of COVID vaccines

Man claims 9/11 terrorist attacks were a hoax and that the Earth is flat

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2021 at 2:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Monzon-Kazhe holds a box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 26, 2020. The 374th Medical Group received 800 doses as its first wave of COVID-19 vaccine shipments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

By Harry Wilmerding
Daily Caller News Foundation

Wisconsin pharmacist Steven Brandenburg was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for attempting to ruin over 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Brandenburg, 46, worked as a pharmacist at the Advocate Aurora Health Center in Grafton, Wisconsin. He pleaded guilty in February to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

TRENDING: 2022 preview? Democratic Hispanic stronghold flips to Republican Party

Brandenburg told authorities earlier this year that he intentionally removed over 500 Moderna vaccines from the refrigerator to spoil its effectiveness.

In addition to the three-year sentence, Brandenburg is required to pay $83,000 in damages to Advocate Aurora Health Center, according to the DOJ.

“The purposeful attempt to spoil vaccine doses during a national public health emergency is a serious crime,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division said in the press release. “The Department of Justice will continue working with its law enforcement partners to safeguard these life savings vaccines.”

Brandenburg successfully administered 57 of the 500 Moderna vaccines he attempted to ruin, according to ABC.

Before receiving his final sentencing, Brandenburg told the court that he felt “great shame” and apologized for his behavior, according to the Associated Press. Brandenburg is also a conspiracy theorist. and claims the 9/11 terrorist attacks were a hoax and that the Earth is flat.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow ends session 150 points lower for 3rd straight day of losses
Pharmacist learns fate for trying to ruin hundreds of COVID vaccines
Nearly 200 hospital workers will be fired if they don't get COVID vaccine
American institutions killing merit as basis for evaluations
Record number of Americans find abortion 'morally acceptable,' poll finds
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×