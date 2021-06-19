A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

A plan to get divisive, radical theories out of our schools

Left relentlessly pushing progressive, America-hating agenda

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2021 at 1:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(REAL CLEAR POLITICS) – As a candidate, Joe Biden’s number one promise was to “unite” America. Yet in his first months as president, his number one priority has been to divide our country by race and gender at every turn.

There is no clearer example than the Biden administration’s new effort aimed at indoctrinating America’s schoolchildren with some of the most toxic and anti-American theories ever conceived. It is vital for Americans to understand what this initiative would do, what drives it and, most importantly, how we can stop it.

For decades, the America-blaming left has been relentlessly pushing a vision of America that casts our history, culture, traditions, and founding documents in the most negative possible light. Yet in recent years, this deeply unnatural effort has progressed from telling children that their history is evil to telling Americans that they are evil.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Children's TV focusing on its own 'wokey pokey'
Virginia Democrats say parents who want schools to reopen might be KKK members
A plan to get divisive, radical theories out of our schools
Reading, writing, ratting each other out
Supremes rule on standards for 'migrant surge'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×