Presbyterian Church allows only vaccinated to attend in-person services

(PROTESTIA) – A California Church has offered a particularly evil carrot and stick to its congregants: get vaccinated or you cannot attend in-person church services with the rest of the body.

The decision to segregate church attendees according to their medical history, creating a two-tiered system with vaccinated congregants allowed to attend but unvaccinated needing to do online services, or not come at all, comes from First Presbyterian Church of Santa Ana, a PCUSA congregation in the heart of California.

On their website, they explain fully vaccinated attendees cannot attend freely, but that they must adhere to the conditions of wearing a mask at all times, even while singing, and practicing strict social distancing.

