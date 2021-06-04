A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Presbyterian Church allows only vaccinated to attend in-person services

Non-vaccinated must watch online

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2021 at 2:16pm
(PROTESTIA) – A California Church has offered a particularly evil carrot and stick to its congregants: get vaccinated or you cannot attend in-person church services with the rest of the body.

The decision to segregate church attendees according to their medical history, creating a two-tiered system with vaccinated congregants allowed to attend but unvaccinated needing to do online services, or not come at all, comes from First Presbyterian Church of Santa Ana, a PCUSA congregation in the heart of California.

On their website, they explain fully vaccinated attendees cannot attend freely, but that they must adhere to the conditions of wearing a mask at all times, even while singing, and practicing strict social distancing.

Read the full story ›

