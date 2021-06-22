President of 1 country warns he'll arrest unvaccinated, inject them 'in your butt'

Under President Trump's watch, America developed vaccines to fight to COVID-19 pandemic that possibly came out of a Chinese research lab in Wuhan in just months. By the time he left the White House the vaccination rate was approaching a million a day.

It's fallen off considerably since then, and now various officials are offering lottery-size jackpot prizes available to those to take the shots, or chances at free tuition, and more.

The president of the Philippines has taken another route in convincing his population to be vaccinated.

He's threatening to round up and arrest the noncompliant and inject them "in the butt."

Or having them "go to India."

A report published at Cadillac News said President Rodrigo Duterte, already known for his public outbursts, unleashed another on Monday.

"There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, I’ll have you arrested and I’ll inject the vaccine in your butt," he threatened.

"If you will not agree to be vaccinated, leave the Philippines. Go to India if you want or somewhere, to America," he said.

He said he would order village leaders to assemble a list of the noncompliant.

ABC News reported the president and his administration have faced criticism for a campaign that has stalled because of supply issues and public resistance.

Forbes said the pandemic already has caused some 23,000 deaths in the nation.

The report also pointed out that health officials in the Philippines have claimed that the vaccinations are voluntary.

Duterte, facing criticism over his threat, said he will find a legal way to enforce it, the report said.

"If Duterte follows through with his warning, the Philippines will end up having the harshest penalty for people refusing COVID vaccination and raise additional human rights concerns about his government, which is already under the international scanner for its brutal war on drugs," Forbes reported.

