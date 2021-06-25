A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsROYAL PAIN
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Press rips Meghan Markle's 'semi-literate' book that 'leaves Harry holding the baby'

Gives debut tome 1 out of 5 stars

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2021 at 12:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – The Telegraph was the latest outlet to savage Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's new children's book "The Bench," with brutal commentary about the "semi-literate" offering from the Hollywood actress-turned British royal.

Markle dedicated "The Bench" to her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, explaining that it was inspired by a poem she wrote for Harry's first Father's Day in 2018. But a number of critics have panned the book for its non-traditional messaging, questionable grammar and tone deaf rhythm.

The Telegraph's Claire Allfree held nothing back in her one-star review, questioning the premise of Markle's book. On one of the pages, a red-haired father meant to depict Prince Harry is seen playing with their son while Markle watches from inside their house. The image is accompanied by the words, "Looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy. And here in the window I'll have tears of great joy."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Televangelist Jim Bakker to pay $156,000 in restitution for fake COVID-19 cure
Joy Reid tried to ambush education activist on CRT, backfires 'spectacularly'
University puts out 'Oppressive Langauge List'
Biden's education secretary refuses to answer how many genders there are
Herd of cows escapes slaughterhouse, takes over area neighborhood
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×