Press rips Meghan Markle's 'semi-literate' book that 'leaves Harry holding the baby'

(FOX NEWS) – The Telegraph was the latest outlet to savage Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's new children's book "The Bench," with brutal commentary about the "semi-literate" offering from the Hollywood actress-turned British royal.

Markle dedicated "The Bench" to her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, explaining that it was inspired by a poem she wrote for Harry's first Father's Day in 2018. But a number of critics have panned the book for its non-traditional messaging, questionable grammar and tone deaf rhythm.

The Telegraph's Claire Allfree held nothing back in her one-star review, questioning the premise of Markle's book. On one of the pages, a red-haired father meant to depict Prince Harry is seen playing with their son while Markle watches from inside their house. The image is accompanied by the words, "Looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy. And here in the window I'll have tears of great joy."

