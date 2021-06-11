Prom students treated like prisoners in Nazi Germany

(REDOUBT NEWS) – The High School in Exeter, New Hampshire went too far this week by shaming the unvaccinated students attending the prom.

It was reported by a State Representative from Brentwood and School Board Member that parents had contacted her about their children being numbered with a black sharpie marker if they had not received the experimental mRNA shots.

These deadly injections are experimental treatments that cannot be mandated or forced onto people under U.S. law and FDA regulations. Coercion is not only morally and ethically wrong, it’s illegal.

