PAN-DEMONIUM
Prom students treated like prisoners in Nazi Germany

Children numbered with black marker if not vaccinated

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2021 at 1:07pm
(REDOUBT NEWS) – The High School in Exeter, New Hampshire went too far this week by shaming the unvaccinated students attending the prom.

It was reported by a State Representative from Brentwood and School Board Member that parents had contacted her about their children being numbered with a black sharpie marker if they had not received the experimental mRNA shots.

These deadly injections are experimental treatments that cannot be mandated or forced onto people under U.S. law and FDA regulations. Coercion is not only morally and ethically wrong, it’s illegal.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







