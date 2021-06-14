Ratings plunge dramatically as kids' TV network goes gay

Some of America's children's TV networks have gone "gay" and are losing their audience, notes the Daily Wire's Megan Basham.

"Since July of 2017, Nickelodeon's viewership has dropped from 1.3 million average viewers per week to a June of 2021 average of only 372,000," she wrote. "In only four years, Nickelodeon has dropped more than two thirds of its audience. That is catastrophically bad for the cable channel, but with cable on the way out, maybe it's not so bad? The catch here is that it is, in fact, that bad and perhaps worse, simply because Nickelodeon seems to be the primary driving force behind new subscribers to Paramount+."

She explained that Nickelodeon's "hard push to promote the LGBTQ agenda to children is having a negative impact on the network's ratings."

"In the last two weeks, both Nickelodeon and its preschool-targeted network, Nick Jr., have released videos championing 'trans,' 'queer,' and 'pansexual' inclusion. One video that sparked mass outrage depicted a cartoon version of drag queen Nina West singing about various LGBTQIA groups '[loving] each other so proudly' on 'Blues Clues and You,' a show for two- to five-year olds. That same video showed a female-to-male transgender beaver who appeared to have post-operative surgical scars on its chest," she wrote.

TRENDING: Eco-terrorist letter received by Forest Service was sent by Biden's Bureau of Land Management pick

Further, Nickelodeon posted a video this month featuring West, and it has been overtly celebrating "Pride" events.

The network "implied" in 2020 that its most popular character, SpongeBob SquarePants, is gay.

An entertainment site, Pirates and Princesses, reported Nickelodeon YouTube videos were "downvoted to such a degree that they've now hidden the ratio."

But Basham noted that so far, the negative reaction from consumers "doesn’t seem to be deterring the network."

Are major networks intentionally trying to warp the minds of American children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (693 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

"In response to West posting a video of the Pride song, Nickelodeon’s official account tweeted, 'It gets better every time we watch it,' alongside happy face and heart emojis."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!