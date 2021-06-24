A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Records show Massachusetts school district segregates students, staff based on race

'Affinity spaces' keeps students with 'shared identity' separate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2021 at 2:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JUDICIAL WATCH) – Judicial Watch announced today that it received 111 pages of records from Wellesley Public Schools in Massachusetts which confirm the use of “affinity spaces” that divide students and staff based on race as a priority and objective of the school district’s “diversity, equity and inclusion” plan. The school district also admitted that between September 1, 2020 and May 17, 2021, it created “five distinct” segregated spaces.

Judicial Watch obtained the records after filing a May 17 Massachusetts Public Records Law request for records concerning the number of affinity spaces, the policies regarding their creation and use, the topics discussed, and any analysis of whether affinity spaces that exclude certain races are consistent with state and federal law, which would include the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the MA Equal Rights Amendment and/or the MA School Attendance Law.

The Wellesley Public School records include a document detailing the school district’s “Equity Strategic Plan 2020-2025” which includes a “District Equity by Design” plan with the stated goal of amplifying student voices by providing “opportunities for affinity spaces for students with shared identity.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Records show Massachusetts school district segregates students, staff based on race
Loudon County schools: 'They're gonna get a revolution' if 'they keep acting like this'
Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York after statements challenging 2020 election results
51 people unaccounted for after massive Florida building collapse
Jobless claims remain higher than economists expected
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×