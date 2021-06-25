A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Report: 61% of U.S. counties now 2nd Amendment sanctuaries

State or local legislation protecting 1,930 areas

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 25, 2021 at 2:09pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

More than 61% of the counties across the United States now are Second Amendment sanctuaries, by legislation adopted at either the state or county level, according to a new report.

Sanctuary Counties reports 1,930 counties now are protected by Second Amendment Sanctuary legislation, making up 61.39% of the nation's counties.

TRENDING: Physicist to Tucker Carlson: Climate change is 'fiction of the media,' not an 'existential threat'

That includes 1,137 where county officials have taken action on their own. The rest are protected by state legislation.

The report noted that it's likely that hundreds of cities, townships, boroughs and other municipal governments also have adopted the standard, but those are not tracked.

But the report also came with a warning: "If you live in a state that has passed Second Amendment Sanctuary State legislation, but your county has not done so locally, you should consider taking steps to pass your own 2A Sanctuary resolution or ordinance," the group said.

"We tell people to go ahead and get something passed at the local level because you never know how quickly your state can be turned against you. Just ask any Virginia gun owner how quickly your state can change from pro-gun to anti-gun."

Does America need more Second Amendment counties?

A report at the ZeroHedge blog explained the grass-roots-up Second Amendment movement is one of the most important stories of the year.

"The mainstream media seems to be ignoring the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement because they're only focused on Biden's administration war on the National Rifle Association and the eventual banning or at least limitations of certain types of weapons," the report said.

"As the movement grows and more and more counties become Second Amendment sanctuaries, President Biden's war on guns might have hit a roadblock."

The report added that most recently, 29 sheriffs in Utah promised "to do everything within their power to steadfastly protect the Second Amendment and all other individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Report: 61% of U.S. counties now 2nd Amendment sanctuaries
Police pay up for acting to 'cancel' Christian preacher
Prisoner picks name for son that will 'anger Zionism'
COVID battle 'heroes' getting kicked 'to the curb'
Leftists who previously praised Kamala Harris now finding fault
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×