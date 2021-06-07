Republican favoring abortion limits crushes no-restrictions Dem in poll

A Republican candidate who favors some limits on abortion outpolls a Democrat in the same race who believes there should be no restrictions 53% to 28%, according to a new result.

Paul Bedard wrote in his Washington Secrets column about the results from a survey done for the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List.

The conclusions were timed to appear during the time the Supreme Court is considering a challenge to Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

TRENDING: Watch: Governor whom Trump branded a 'RINO' is greeted with boos at GOP convention

"In order to determine the true fault lines on the issue, we asked a head-to-head in the context of two candidates – a Republican who supports a limit at 15 weeks, with exceptions, vs. a Democrat[] that supports abortion on demand, throughout all nine months of pregnancy," the poll report said.

"A majority of voters (53%) support the GOP candidate in this question. More importantly, only 28% support the Democrat," the poll said.

"This question yields a strong center-right coalition for life, with independents support the GOP/15 week limit candidate over a Democrat-abortion on demand candidate 54% to 19%. At the same time Republicans break 90% to 3% on the question. That is the definition of a strong center-right coalition," the poll reported.

Bedard reported, "The split among voters grows even wider when those polled are told that 'an unborn child has the capacity to feel pain.'"

Wes Anderson, of OnMessage Inc., explained that the results show strong support for a Supreme Court ruling that allows significant limits on abortion.

"In short, a strong majority of voters oppose unrestricted, abortion on demand, throughout pregnancy," he said.

This study "strongly indicates that the pro-life side of the issue enjoys significantly more intensity than the pro-choice side. Politically, the pendulum has swung decisively in our direction," he found.

The pending case before the Supreme Court, about Mississippi's law, is thought to be the first major abortion case since the 1973 Roe v. Wade in which the justices created the right to abortion.

Bedard reported the survey "comes on the heels of a $2 million national campaign by the SBA List to highlight 'the humanity of unborn children' in advance of the court's decision."

We're launching an initial $2M campaign highlighting the humanity of unborn children as the Supreme Court prepares to review a landmark abortion case Watch the ad: pic.twitter.com/3xNV0Mm4sm — Susan B. Anthony List #HydeSavesLives (@SBAList) May 26, 2021

The survey also found no a scale of importance from 1 to 20, "43% of likely pro-life voters identified abortion as being very important in deciding their vote for an elected official, while only 29% of pro-choice voters said the same."

"The majority of voters reject late-term abortion and the Democratic candidates who shamefully advocate for it. At 15 weeks, unborn children can feel pain, and most European countries limit abortions at this point. There is strong support among the American people for our nation’s laws to finally catch up with science and international norms," added SBA List chief Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!