Rescuers search for survivors after Miami apartment building collapses

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- An apartment building near Miami, Florida, partially collapsed early Thursday morning, prompting as many as 80 rescue crews to search for survivors from the abrupt incident that left one dead.

The building collapse occurred in the town of Surfside, north of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said in a statement. Firefighters pulled at least one boy from the rubble, according to photos online. A CBS Miami report said at least nine people were transported to the hospital. Police later confirmed one fatality from the incident.

The collapse happened near 88 Street and Collins, the Miami Beach Police Department said, adding that "southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96 Street." No further details regarding the number of victims or the status of the ones who were injured have been released.

