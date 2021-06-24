A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Rescuers search for survivors after Miami apartment building collapses

At least 1 dead

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2021 at 9:15am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- An apartment building near Miami, Florida, partially collapsed early Thursday morning, prompting as many as 80 rescue crews to search for survivors from the abrupt incident that left one dead.

The building collapse occurred in the town of Surfside, north of Miami Beach, Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said in a statement. Firefighters pulled at least one boy from the rubble, according to photos online. A CBS Miami report said at least nine people were transported to the hospital. Police later confirmed one fatality from the incident.

The collapse happened near 88 Street and Collins, the Miami Beach Police Department said, adding that "southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96 Street." No further details regarding the number of victims or the status of the ones who were injured have been released.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Loudon County schools: 'They're gonna get a revolution' if 'they keep acting like this'
Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York after statements challenging 2020 election results
51 people unaccounted for after massive Florida building collapse
Jobless claims remain higher than economists expected
Rescuers search for survivors after Miami apartment building collapses
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×