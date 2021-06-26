A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rumor: Indiana Jones 5 halts production, Harrison Ford injury worse then realized

Damaged shoulder while 'rehearsing a fight scene'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 26, 2021 at 12:48pm
(THE MIX) – A new rumor claims that Disney and Lucasfilm have shut down production on Indiana Jones 5 after Harrison Ford suffered an injury that now appears to be more severe than originally thought. Ford was reported injured earlier this week while allegedly "rehearsing a fight scene."

A Disney spokesman confirmed the injury and noted it involved his shoulder. Not only did they confirm the injury, but they noted that production would continue.

The spokesman stated, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

