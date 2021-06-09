Scholar/diplomat explains America long has had 'racist' political party

Accusations of racism are thrown about these days like confetti at a Super Bowl parade. Math is racist, religion is racist, elections are racist, kids are racist and more.

But Theodore Roosevelt Malloch, a scholar and diplomat who now heads the The Roosevelt Group, has explained in a column at American Greatness the force in the country that has done more to prosper racism than any other:

The Democrat Party.

"The Democratic Party was founded in 1828 by the backers of General Andrew Jackson, a Southerner and ardent racist who owned slaves and thought nothing wrong with the practice. Jackson, who became the 8th president, earned his fortune in a cotton industry based entirely on slaveholding," he explained. "'Old Hickory' as his troops called him, was one tough son of a b----. Compromise was not in his lexicon. Aside from his attitudinal superiority over blacks, Jackson is also famous for the 'Trail of Tears' which forced Native Americans off their ancestral lands. These are the seminal beginning roots of the Democratic Party tradition in America."

Up to the Civil War, the party had only one platform: To keep slavery.

Party leaders favored slavery, and defended slavery, even through the compromise fights over the Kansas-Nebraska Act in 1854 and more.

"The Democratic Party was founded in a racism that was intended to support the interests of the ruling class and its party grandees as its first political principle. It was the core tenant of their political philosophy, public policy, and actions for the better part of a century," Malloch wrote.

At the war, he said, "The Confederacy never had political parties because they were all Democrats. All of the governors, generals, and leaders of the South in its war of secession were, in fact, Democrats."

Malloch, who has authored 18 books including "The Plot to Destroy Trump," said in contrast, the Republican Party "was formed to abolish slavery and maintain the Union. In Ripon, Wisconsin, former members of the Whig Party [met] to establish a new party to oppose the spread of slavery into the western territories. The Whig Party, which was formed in 1834 to oppose the 'tyranny' of President Andrew Jackson, had shown itself incapable of coping with the national crisis over slavery."

Among the points of history he noted: "John Wilkes Booth, a well-known actor, was a staunch supporter of slavery and the Southern Confederacy during America's Civil War. On the night of April 14, 1865, three days after the war ended, he entered Ford's Theater in Washington, D.C., and shot Lincoln. The assassin shouted, 'Sic semper tyrannis! [Ever thus to tyrants!] The South is avenged.'"

Then it was the "Black Codes" adopted by southern states during Reconstruction to "control the labor and behavior of formerly enslaved people…" he explained, all under Democrat President Andrew Johnson.

"At the conclusion of the Civil War, six Confederate veterans, all Democrats, gathered in Pulaski, Tennessee, to create the Ku Klux Klan (Greek for circle), a vigilante group mobilizing a campaign of violence and terror against the progress of Reconstruction and the Republicans," he noted.

"All of the members of the Klan were Democrats; participation in the Democratic Party was explicitly mandated by the Klan, and the linkage between that political party and its extremist, violent terrorist wing is well documented," he said.

Thousands of blacks were killed in lynchings and worse, he said.

"Jim Crow allegations are all the rage today, but the real thing originated with Democrats and included these abhorrent practices. These laws enforced racial segregation in the South between the end of Reconstruction in 1877 and the beginning of the civil rights movement in the 1950s. (Jim Crow was the name of a minstrel routine that mocked black people. The term came to be a derogatory epithet for all African Americans and a designation for their segregated life)," he said.

Then there was segregation, and leaders of the racist movements included Democrats like "the late Senator Robert 'Sheets' Byrd (D-W.Va.)."

Then came a new strategy, from President Lyndon Johnson, who "was heard to have said about the Civil Rights Act, 'I'll have them … voting Democrat for 200 years.'"

"So now the Democratic Party prospers on the votes of the very people it has spent much of its history oppressing. And the names of those oppressors are well known," he said, including George Wallace and Strom Thurmond,

The latest is "then-Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., from the border slaveholding state, Delaware [who] got elected on a segregationist banner and opposed integration and school busing throughout the 1970s and 80s," he said.

"Biden worked closely for years with Democratic Mississippi Senator James Eastland and Democratic Georgia Senator Herman Talmadge, two demonstrably racist Democrats, who opposed civil rights legislation and all integration efforts," he wrote.

