A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School choice advocates call out Dem hypocrisy, says Black Lives Matter starts with black students

Points out huge achievement gap between black, white students

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2021 at 1:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ALPHA NEWS) – Senate Republicans and advocates of school choice held a rally Thursday outside Education Minnesota’s headquarters in St. Paul to call for school-choice policies in the state’s education budget.

Several parents, along with Senate Education Committee Chair Roger Chamberlain and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, spoke on the importance of Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), which would allow state money to follow children to private schools if their parents choose to pull them from public school.

Kofi Montzka – a parent and member of Take Charge Minnesota and the Exodus movement – said Minnesota has one of the largest achievement gaps between black students and white students, which is why so many people support the ability to choose the best school for their children.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Amazon workers getting injured at higher rates compared to competitors
German study finds lockdown 'had no effect' on stopping spread of coronavirus
Breast cancer pill shows benefit in certain hard-to-treat cases
Fauci turns American dating apps into vaccine-tracking devices
California ordered to pay $2 million in church legal fees over coronavirus shutdowns case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×