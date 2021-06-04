School choice advocates call out Dem hypocrisy, says Black Lives Matter starts with black students

(ALPHA NEWS) – Senate Republicans and advocates of school choice held a rally Thursday outside Education Minnesota’s headquarters in St. Paul to call for school-choice policies in the state’s education budget.

Several parents, along with Senate Education Committee Chair Roger Chamberlain and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, spoke on the importance of Education Savings Accounts (ESAs), which would allow state money to follow children to private schools if their parents choose to pull them from public school.

Kofi Montzka – a parent and member of Take Charge Minnesota and the Exodus movement – said Minnesota has one of the largest achievement gaps between black students and white students, which is why so many people support the ability to choose the best school for their children.

Read the full story ›