Schumer slaps 'retarded' label on handicapped children

The Spread the Word Inclusion website explains that actor John C. McGinley of "Scrubs" believes calling people the "R-word," or "retarded, "is wrong."

"When you pepper your speak with 'retard' and 'retarded,' you are spreading hate," he said.

Further, Karleigh Jones, a New Zealand athlete at the Special Olympics, explained, "The word retard is considered hate speech because it offends people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as the people that care for and support them."

None of those opinions, however, prevented Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, from using that label, according to the Washington Examiner.

He labeled disabled children with the "retard" designation during an interview on a podcast called OneNYCHA.

"One of the hosts, Saundrea Coleman, mentioned a new initiative in New York intending to shelter homeless people even though there are some opponents to the plan, which prompted Schumer to discuss his experiences," the report said.

Schumer said, about those who are skeptics of the proposed project, "I have found that my whole career. I wanted to build, when I first was an assemblyman, they wanted to build a congregant living place for retarded children, and the whole neighborhood was against it."

He said the kids "just needed some help."

Schumer has been working on a reputation for some pretty outlandish comments. A year ago he threatened Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh publicly.

He was addressing the court's precedents on abortion.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch, [and] I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind!" Schumer charged.

