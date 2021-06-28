A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I see a [bleep]!': Watch irate woman blast spa for allowing naked man in her dressing room

'I have a right to feel comfortable without a man exposing himself'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published June 28, 2021 at 3:19pm
A front-desk employee at a popular Los Angeles spa is confronted by an irate woman after she and others see a naked man in their dressing room (Video screenshot)

A heated confrontation at a popular upscale Los Angeles spa captured on a viral video illustrates the problem with males who "identify" as female -- while maintaining their God-given private parts -- using facilities designated for women.

An irate woman is heard on the video demanding to know why a man was allowed to walk around naked in an area reserved for females, including little girls, BizPacReview reported

The response of the front-desk employee she confronted is muffled, but he apparently made a reference to sexual orientation.

"What sexual orientation?" the woman fires back. "I see a d***. That lets me know he’s a man ... he is not a female."

Pointing out that other women were highly offended and traumatized as well, she demanded to know the company policy.

“So Wi Spa is in agreement with men that just say they are women, and they can go down there with their penis, and get into the women’s section? Is that what you’re saying?" she asks.

She wants to know if the reverse is also allowed.

"So women can go into the men’s with their breasts?" she asks.

Do you agree with the woman who blasted the spa?

See the video (WARNING: Coarse language):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lexit (@lexitmovement)

In the video, a male customer interjects, apparently trying to explain that the person is transgender.

"There’s no such thing as transgender," the woman replies. "He has a d*** … as a woman, I have a right to feel comfortable without a man exposing himself."

She says it's "traumatizing to see that."

“You’re sorry? You should be, sweetie, and you’re out of alignment,” she tells the man.

The woman drew widespread praise on social media.

Well done to that brave woman," said one Twitter user. "She didn’t just stand up for herself, she stood up for all women. Shame on these men who think it’s in their gift to give dictate and erase the boundaries of women and girls."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







