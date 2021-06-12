Senator to HHS secretary: Moms 'don't want to get a happy birthing person card'

Joe Biden's pick to be secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, Xavier Becerra, largely was considered unqualified for the post by conservatives and Republicans because of his fanatical devotion to abortion.

He's been criticized because multiple times he's refused to acknowledge that the U.S. has a law banning partial birth abortion. He's stumbled with that concept multiple times in appearances before Congress is just the last few days, even though he voted against the law when he was in Congress.

Now it appears he can't say "mom" or "mother" and can't explain why federal legislation language has been changed to call those people "birthing people."

The issue was raised by Sen. Jim Lankford, who pointed out "moms" may be offended by being called "birthing people."

TRENDING: Lone officer races to 'shots fired' call, gets jumped after he arrives as crowd laughs and films

The PostMillennial explained.

"I also noticed you changed a term in your budget work. You shifted in places from using the term 'mother' to 'birthing people' rather than mother. Can you help me get a good definition of birthing people?" the senator asked Becerra this week.

Becerra wasn't able to complete his sentence, saying, "I'll check on the language there, but I think if we're talking about those who give birth, I think we're talking about…"

Do mothers want to be referred to as "birthing persons"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (1 Votes) 100% (263 Votes)

He trailed off.

He tried again, "I don't know how else to explain it to you other than…"

Once again, the word "mom" escaped him.

Eventually, he was able to get out, "Senator I’ll go back and take a look at the terminology that was used and I can’t back to you, but again, we’re trying to be precise in the language that’s used."

Lankford responded, "Mom's a pretty good word. That's worked for a while, and I think that's pretty precise."

Days ago, Deputy Director of OMB Shalanda Young said some people don't have "gender identities that apply to female and male" and that's why the language was changed.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!