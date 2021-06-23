S&P 500 closes slightly lower, snaps two-day winning streak

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 erased modest gains earlier and closed in the red on Wednesday as the market’s comeback rally took a breather.

The broad equity benchmark dipped 0.1% to 4,241.84, falling for the first day in three and sitting 0.4% from an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.34 points, or 0.2%, 33,874.24. The Nasdaq Composite was the relative performer with a 0.1% gain at 14,271.73, eking out another record closing high.

Leading the losses were the S&P 500 utilities sector, which dropped 1.1% Wednesday, while consumer staples and materials also registered modest declines.

