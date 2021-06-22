S&P 500 jumps for a 2nd day, Nasdaq hits all-time high amid bitcoin's comeback

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 ended the day just short of a new closing record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed to an all-time high as bitcoin staged an intraday comeback.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 68 points after posting its best day since March on Monday. The S&P 500 climbed about 0.5%m while Nasdaq erased earlier losses and climbed 0.8% to hit a fresh intraday record.

Bitcoin is in the middle of a wild session where it briefly broke below $30,000 and then turned green on the day. At one point Tuesday, the world’s largest crypto currency wiped out 2021 gains. Tesla, a bitcoin holder, reversed 1% higher as the digital token bounced off its low.

