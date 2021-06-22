A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 jumps for a 2nd day, Nasdaq hits all-time high amid bitcoin's comeback

'This is a precarious time'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2021 at 4:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 ended the day just short of a new closing record, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed to an all-time high as bitcoin staged an intraday comeback.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 68 points after posting its best day since March on Monday. The S&P 500 climbed about 0.5%m while Nasdaq erased earlier losses and climbed 0.8% to hit a fresh intraday record.

Bitcoin is in the middle of a wild session where it briefly broke below $30,000 and then turned green on the day. At one point Tuesday, the world’s largest crypto currency wiped out 2021 gains. Tesla, a bitcoin holder, reversed 1% higher as the digital token bounced off its low.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







S&P 500 jumps for a 2nd day, Nasdaq hits all-time high amid bitcoin's comeback
Woman allegedly steals from car at church, is surprised by charges
Ex-gays who now embrace Jesus are 'taking back the rainbow'
9th Circuit revives legal challenge to demand for women on corporate boards
'Arrogant and incompetent' school board reverses decision to yank holiday names from calendar
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×