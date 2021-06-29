A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. Wire
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Star Wars' actor shreds Disney for making politically correct change to franchise

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published June 29, 2021 at 4:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

As Disney gives a Star Wars starship a politically correct new name, an actor who played the character of Boba Fett erupted on social media.

Mark Anthony Austin, who played Boba Fett in a special edition of "Star Wars: A New Hope," took Disney to task after reports surfaced that his character's starship, Slave I, is going to be renamed Boba Fett's Starship in an upcoming Lego toy playset.

The news first broke on Jedi News, a fan website whose operators spoke with Lego Star Wars design team members at a Lego media event.

"We're not calling it Slave I anymore. This is Boba Fett's Starship," said Michael Lee Stockwell, Lego Star Wars lead designer.

Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Lego Star Wars design director, confirmed that Disney was doing away with the name Slave I.

TRENDING: Crenshaw says athlete who snubbed flag should be booted from Olympic team: 'We don't need any more activist athletes'

"It's probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn't want to use anymore," he said.

Austin reacted to the name change in a series of tweets on Sunday and Monday.

Are you boycotting Disney for its support of the leftist agenda?

"My ship will forever be Slave1. Nothing. Not even #disney can or will change that. This is the way," he tweeted.

Austin said the original name served a purpose.

"You have to consider [whose] ship it is. A bounty hunter. A hunter of dangerous targets. Somebody like that imbues mystery, darkness and brooding…. Slave1 is a perfect name for such a character’s spaceship. It too imbues a dark and ominous threat to be feared by any fugitive," he wrote.

Austin also sarcastically wondered where the political correctness would end.

"WARS. Sounds harsh says #disney. Let's change the franchise name to: STAR DISPUTES," he joked in one tweet.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×