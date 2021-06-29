Stocks little changed despite strong readings for home prices, consumer confidence

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 notched another record high on Tuesday amid bullish economic data but retreated later in the session as Wall Street continued its recent period of low volatility.

The broad market index was down less than 0.1% in afternoon trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat after being up more than 100 points earlier in the session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ticked up less than 0.1%.

Homebuilder stocks moved higher after S&P Case-Shiller said home prices rose more than 14% in April compared to the prior year. Five U.S. cities, including Seattle, saw their largest annual increase on record. Shares of PulteGroup rose 2%.

