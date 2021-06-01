A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks start June flat despite energy rally, Dow adds 40 points

Optimism on economic reopening offsets lingering angst about inflation, price pressure

Published June 1, 2021 at 4:07pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks posted modest gains on Tuesday as optimism about the economic reopening managed to offset lingering angst about inflation and price pressure.

The Dow added 90 points, or 0.25%, after gaining as many as 300 points after the opening bell in New York. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% as weakness in technology stocks offset gains made in energy, materials and financials. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed just 0.8% away from an all-time high.

The Nasdaq Composite, which had traded for much of the day in the red, was last seen up about 0.15%.

Read the full story ›

