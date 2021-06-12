Study says children on vegan diet may have stunted growth, other health problems

(THE BLAZE) – A new study found that children reared on a vegan diet may have stunted growth and other health problems compared to those raised on a diet that includes meat. The study was conducted by researchers at the University College London and the Children's Memorial Health Institute. They looked at data from healthy children ages 5 to 10 in Poland.

The study found that the children raised on a vegan diet were 3 centimeters shorter than their meat-eating counterparts. The children were also three times likely to suffer from a vitamin B deficiency.

The vegan children, however, had less body fat and better levels of cholesterol that's linked to heart disease.

