Study says children on vegan diet may have stunted growth, other health problems

Data from healthy children ages 5 to 10 in Poland

Published June 12, 2021 at 3:00pm
(THE BLAZE) – A new study found that children reared on a vegan diet may have stunted growth and other health problems compared to those raised on a diet that includes meat. The study was conducted by researchers at the University College London and the Children's Memorial Health Institute. They looked at data from healthy children ages 5 to 10 in Poland.

The study found that the children raised on a vegan diet were 3 centimeters shorter than their meat-eating counterparts. The children were also three times likely to suffer from a vitamin B deficiency.

The vegan children, however, had less body fat and better levels of cholesterol that's linked to heart disease.

Study says children on vegan diet may have stunted growth, other health problems
