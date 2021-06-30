A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sudden stoppage of Sabbath elevator strands residents, sparks lawsuit

Elderly people with mobility issues were confined to their apartments

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2021 at 9:41pm
(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Eleven Jewish residents of The Colony, a 32-floor full-service cooperative apartment building in Fort Lee, New Jersey are suing the building, its board members and its management company alleging religious discrimination.

They are also arguing that some of the residents’ rights have been violated under the reasonable accommodation clause due to handicap with regard to the building's Shabbat elevator.

According to the Jewish Link, the plaintiffs and other residents of The Colony who observe Shabbat are mostly elderly, physically disabled or both. They have been relying on the building’s staff for help on Shabbat for over 16 years.

Read the full story ›

