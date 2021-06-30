Sudden stoppage of Sabbath elevator strands residents, sparks lawsuit

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Eleven Jewish residents of The Colony, a 32-floor full-service cooperative apartment building in Fort Lee, New Jersey are suing the building, its board members and its management company alleging religious discrimination.

They are also arguing that some of the residents’ rights have been violated under the reasonable accommodation clause due to handicap with regard to the building's Shabbat elevator.

According to the Jewish Link, the plaintiffs and other residents of The Colony who observe Shabbat are mostly elderly, physically disabled or both. They have been relying on the building’s staff for help on Shabbat for over 16 years.

