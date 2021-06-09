Is a 'summer of righteous rebellion' just ahead, patriots?

The surest way to destroy America's world-blessing system of "ordered liberty" is to allow bad people to act with impunity.

Impunity means exemption or immunity from punishment, harm, or loss. Impunity is doing whatever bad thing you want without suffering the consequences that would normally follow. It is "liberty" without order, which breeds anarchy, which produces social chaos, which has been the goal of every Marxist enemy we have ever faced from the time of Marxism's emergence to today's partnership of American Cultural Marxist elites with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Another way to describe "ordered liberty" is "the rule of law," but not just the ruled-law of man, since that can be (and has been) corrupted by bad actors in the legislative process, but the true "Law of Nature and Nature's God" invoked by America's founders in the Declaration of Independence. "Ordered liberty" is more accurately "the rule of the law of human society when it is aligned with the natural law of right and wrong, cause and effect, blessing and cursing."

Ordered liberty is God's Holy Grail of true civilization.

Impunity-bred anarchy is the devil's counterfeit that turns order into chaos: the Unholy Grail that promises sin without consequences.

The seduction of "sin without consequences" always starts with sex since that is the easiest form of sin for humans to rationalize – a law of nature that Balaam taught to King Balak (Revelation 2:14) who then sent sexually corrupt Moabite women among the Hebrew men to create chaos in their social order (Numbers 25:1-3).

Sexual sin without consequences is the false promise of contraception on demand to normalize culture-wide fornication (Griswold v. Connecticut, 1966), the back-up plan of abortion on demand ( Roe v. Wade, 1973), the "no fault" divorce laws of the '70s that ended punishment for adultery, legalized sodomy (Lawrence v. Texas, 2003) and finally, the invention of "gay marriage," which ended the ancient and essential primacy of natural-family norms that had always served as the "immune system" of society (Obergefell v. Hodges, 2015).

Today's front line of cultural assault on our immunity-suppressed body-politic is transgenderism, which moves beyond sexual conduct to destroy binary male/female human identity in preparation for transhumanism. Now-rapidly emerging transhumanism brings the end of God's design for mankind and the rise of a new human-created "better" species made possible by technology.

Once anarchy had defeated ordered liberty in sexual matters, the disruption of order in all the other social realms was made easier. An army of ideologues united by the new norms of sexual anarchy could abuse whatever power they held, wherever they operated – in academia, news media, social media, NGOs, law enforcement, the judiciary, the church, etc. – to cooperate in allowing their agents and fellow-travelers to act with impunity. Their decades-long strategy came to fruition in 2020, whose seemingly distinct and separate forms of disaster and chaos were all just different heads of the same Hydra, defined by one common purpose – the removal of the Restrainer, President Donald Trump – and defined by one common method – the granting of immunity from consequences for all of their key co-conspirators.

The most obvious example of this is the George Soros brigade of district attorneys in deep-blue cities who refused to prosecute their BLM and Antifa allies in the streets who were being arrested for a months-long, hugely destructive campaign of rioting, looting and arson, while the co-conspirators in the media spun a narrative of "mostly peaceful" protesters justifiably enraged by "out-of-control, white-supremacy-driven police brutality." News and social media suppressed all truthful dissent from that narrative, while co-conspirators in the government, academia and NGOs formed a virtual human chain of solidarity to reinforce the false narrative and defund the police. The goal and end result was pervasive lawlessness without consequences, which continues today.

Who else was granted immunity from the consequences of unethical and/or criminal behavior in 2020? Big Tech's outrageous censorship and misrepresentation of Trump and the MAGA movement was an abuse of their immunity under the now-infamous "Section 230" enacted during the Clinton administration. Big Media grossly abused their "free press" protection under the First Amendment. Big Pharma got immunity from liability for harms related to their "vaccine" development. Anthiny Fauci continually lied with impunity about COVID-19, its origins and masking efficacy, protected by the elites because the pandemic and the lockdowns hurt Trump.

James Comey, Robert Mueller, Christopher Wray, Bill Barr, Adam Schiff and a host of other anti-Trump zealots acted with impunity because of the conspiracy of the elites. The judiciary, including SCOTUS, allowed Democrat and RINO state officials to blatantly commit election fraud with impunity. Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden have never been held accountable for their criminality in Ukraine and elsewhere – or their sponsorship of the Russian Collusion hoax. Accused culprit Dr. Peter Daszak is still being allowed to serve as America's sole representative in the WHO and Lancet investigations of COVID-19's origins.

There are just too many examples to list – and it's not necessary because the point is proved.

We're reached the place where there are so many foxes guarding the hen house of America that it seems like there's no room left for the hens.

But that's an illusion, because we good patriots who love this country and the true rule of law that made America great vastly outnumber these traitors. And all over this land there is a righteous rebellion brewing against their treachery and tyranny that looks like it's going to explode this summer and dramatically change the political and cultural landscape.

Let us pray and work for that counter-revolution to do more than just punish evil figureheads like Fauci, Newsom and Cuomo. Let us be champions of a return to the "ordered liberty" that can restore our national immune system. And let our voices be heard especially clearly during this "Gay Pride" month of June, when the people most responsible for destroying our moral foundations are celebrating their presumed supremacy with presumed impunity.

