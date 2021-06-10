Talk show host retracts apology to Obama for calling him racist

Conservative talk show host Glenn Beck had apologized to ex-President Barack Obama for calling him a racist in 2009.

Now Beck has retracted that apology.

The Washington Examiner explains Beck told Fox News host Tucker Carlson: "I take my apology back. I was exactly right, and I even stated it right. You are a racist if you believe in Critical Race Theory. If you think that what Dr. Martin Luther King said, that he envisions a country that is seeing people for the content of their character and not their color, if you if think that’s wrong, then yes, you are a racist."

It was on a segment of Fox and Friends in 2009 that Beck noted Obama's "deep-seated hatred" of white people and white culture.

It actually is part of Obama's heritage, as his mother was a white woman from Kansas.

Beck said then, "This guy is, I believe, a racist."

But in 2016 Beck explained he did a lot of "freaking out" over Obama, whose tenure in office featured a radical government takeover of health care, and he regretted calling him racist.

Beck, to the New Yorker, said, "Obama made me a better man. "There are things unique to the African American experience that I cannot relate to. I had to listen to them."

Is Obama a racist? Yes No

The publication headlined the interview, "Glenn Beck is sorry about all that."

The Examiner explained the trigger for the retraction apparently was Obama's recent interview on CNN in which he claimed the Republican Party is focusing on the wrong issues, specifically Critical Race Theory.

He claimed, "You would think with all the public policy debates that are taking place right now, the Republican Party would be engaged in a significant debate about how are we going to deal with the economy, what are we going to do about climate change, what are we going to do about — lo and behold, the biggest single most important issue to them apparently right now is Critical Race Theory. Who knew that was the threat to our republic?"

Obama also claimed "conservative news outlets were fearmongering to white communities over changing demographics," the report said.

"There are certain right-wing media venues, for example, that monetize and capitalize on stoking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes. And do everything they can to give people a sense that their way of life is threatened and that people are trying to take advantage of them," he said.

Britannica explains Critical Race Theory claims that race "is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color."

The definition notes, "Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans."

The belief is being used now to accuse every white person of being racist, to demand "reparations" for blacks, and to impose quotas on virtually every part of society, from athletic teams to corporate boards.

CRT actually is a descendant of a Marxist-oriented agenda.

The ideology, Britannica explains, claims, "Racism in the United States is normal, not aberrational: it is the common, ordinary experience of most people of color."

WND earlier reported Leo Terrell, a former Democrat who is now a Fox News contributor, suggested Obama should be the "last person on earth" to promote Critical Race Theory.

Terrell said it "makes no sense" that the first black man to be elected president of the United States is "promoting a theory of hate that targets white people."

"When you promote a theory of hate that specifically targets a particular group of people, like being white, that is a discussion, and affects every American in this country," Terrell said.

"Who, in this world, oppressed President Obama?" he asked. "He became president. It makes no sense for him to carry the water supporting the Critical Race Theory."

