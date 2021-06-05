Teacher's union boss who fought to keep schools closed is changing her tune

(FEE) – Randi Weingarten is the president of the country’s second-largest teachers union, the American Federation of Teachers. And, over the past few weeks, she has been going on what one could only call a media tour, arguing that students should have in-person instruction in the fall.

Weingarten has not only tweeted about this numerous times over the past few weeks, but she also recently wrote a piece in The Atlantic advocating for schools to open in the fall, and she has appeared on cable news channels ranging from MSNBC to Fox to share the same message.

This newfound enthusiasm for bringing kids back to school, however, is a 180-degree turn from where she — along with other teachers unions around the country — were for the entirety of the pandemic. In fact, it would not be an understatement to say that teachers unions in general, and Weingarten in particular, have fought tooth-and-nail to keep kids online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

