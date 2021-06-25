Televangelist Jim Bakker to pay $156,000 in restitution for fake COVID-19 cure

(FOX NEWS) – A Missouri court has ordered televangelist Jim Bakker and his church to pay $156,000 after viewers purchased a fake COVID-19 cure during the pandemic.

The settlement, announced by the Missouri Attorney General's Office, bans Bakker from advertising or selling the product to "diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat or cure any disease or illness." The total value represents $90,000 from the agreement in addition to payments and refunds that Bakker has already made.

The money will go toward refunding viewers who purchased the solution in February and March of 2020, Forbes reported.

