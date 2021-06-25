Texas fast-food chain offers teen managers $50K salaries to combat worker shortage

(FOX BUSINESS) – Texas fast-food chain Layne’s Chicken Fingers is giving teens the opportunity to make $50,000 in order to offset worker shortages, according to its CEO Garrett Reed.

Reed told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney that the company and its franchise partners start many teen employees on a "learning wage" before moving them to a managerial "living wage" salary.

"We teach them the ropes of the business, how to put on an apron, how to put on a hat, how to cook toast," Reed explained on "Varney & Co." Thursday, "and yes, we have quite a few young people in our organization that have moved up into those higher wage brackets now."

