Texas investigating hundreds of cases stemming from 2020 election

Media personalities and Democrats – even some Republicans – have been claiming since last November that there was no election fraud, that those tens of thousands of Joe Biden ballots that appeared suddenly at the end of the count, when President Trump had been leading throughout, were valid.

Maybe they haven't been paying attention.

But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has confirmed his state alone has some 500 election fraud cases pending.

His state, by the way, is working on new election integrity laws, too, as several other states already have adopted, drawing the wrath of President Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland.

Thanks, @GregAbbott_TX! We will prosecute voter fraud every time we find it. Currently our office has over 500 cases waiting to be heard in court. Voter fraud is real. Texans deserve to know their vote is legally and securely counted. #ElectionIntegrity #Fraud https://t.co/ZhUh8lpHri — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 26, 2021

Paxton confirmed Texas "will prosecute voter fraud every time we find it."

OANN reported the announcement arrived after Paxton shared information about a woman "being arrested for multiple counts of election fraud in a 2018 local election."

The suspect in the case, Monica Mendez, "was convicted on seven counts of illegal voting, eight counts of unlawfully assisting a voter, eight counts of unlawful possession of ballots and eight counts of election fraud," the report revealed.

State officials confirmed an election integrity bill is needed -- and will pass.

