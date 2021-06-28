A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Texas investigating hundreds of cases stemming from 2020 election

'We will prosecute voter fraud every time we find it'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 28, 2021 at 5:18pm
President Donald J. Trump walks with Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump and his son Donald J. Trump Jr. to board Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, for their return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

Media personalities and Democrats – even some Republicans – have been claiming since last November that there was no election fraud, that those tens of thousands of Joe Biden ballots that appeared suddenly at the end of the count, when President Trump had been leading throughout, were valid.

Maybe they haven't been paying attention.

But Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has confirmed his state alone has some 500 election fraud cases pending.

His state, by the way, is working on new election integrity laws, too, as several other states already have adopted, drawing the wrath of President Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland.

Paxton confirmed Texas "will prosecute voter fraud every time we find it."

OANN reported the announcement arrived after Paxton shared information about a woman "being arrested for multiple counts of election fraud in a 2018 local election."

Did Donald Trump actually win re-election in 2020?

The suspect in the case, Monica Mendez, "was convicted on seven counts of illegal voting, eight counts of unlawfully assisting a voter, eight counts of unlawful possession of ballots and eight counts of election fraud," the report revealed.

State officials confirmed an election integrity bill is needed -- and will pass.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







