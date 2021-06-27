A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thousands of vaccinated people hospitalized or dead due to COVID 'breakthrough' cases

CDC claims it's 'only a small percentage'

Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published June 27, 2021 at 5:08pm
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Kyle Massey, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land, administers the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Machinist Mate 3rd Class Brandy Mingus, also assigned to Emory S. Land, at Mare Island Dry Dock, in Vallejo, California, March 18, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Grooman)

The latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal more than 4,000 people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 have died or been hospitalized from "breakthrough" infections.

The exact number is 4,115 either hospitalized or dead despite being fully inoculated.

The CDC says the number of people who have died from COVID-19 after getting the shot is 750, with 76 percent of deaths and hospitalizations among folks over the age of 65.

"As of June 21, 2021, more than 150 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the health agency explained.

"During the same time, CDC received reports from 47 U.S. states and territories of 4,115 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died."

The CDC still claims vaccines are effective, noting:

  • "Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people. To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections.
  • "COVID-19 vaccines are effective. CDC recommends that everyone 12 years of age and older get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.
  • "People who have been fully vaccinated can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic."

Federal health officials are trying to allay any fears among the public regarding the breakthrough cases from the shots.

Is the CDC infected with liars?

"To be expected," Dr. Paul Offit, a top advisor to the Food and Drug Administration on children’s vaccines, told CNBC on June 25, reported the Epoch Times.

"The vaccines aren't 100% effective, even against severe disease. Very small percentage of the 600,000 deaths."

On May 1, the CDC said it was no longer counting all breakthrough cases, and would only report those resulting in someone's hospitalization or death.

Joe Kovacs
Joe Kovacs is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in TV, radio and the internet. He is the author of the forthcoming book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No.1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny."







