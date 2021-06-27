Thousands of vaccinated people hospitalized or dead due to COVID 'breakthrough' cases

The latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal more than 4,000 people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 have died or been hospitalized from "breakthrough" infections.

The exact number is 4,115 either hospitalized or dead despite being fully inoculated.

The CDC says the number of people who have died from COVID-19 after getting the shot is 750, with 76 percent of deaths and hospitalizations among folks over the age of 65.

"As of June 21, 2021, more than 150 million people in the United States had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the health agency explained.

"During the same time, CDC received reports from 47 U.S. states and territories of 4,115 patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died."

The CDC still claims vaccines are effective, noting:

"Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people. To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections.

"COVID-19 vaccines are effective. CDC recommends that everyone 12 years of age and older get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

"People who have been fully vaccinated can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic."

Federal health officials are trying to allay any fears among the public regarding the breakthrough cases from the shots.

"To be expected," Dr. Paul Offit, a top advisor to the Food and Drug Administration on children’s vaccines, told CNBC on June 25, reported the Epoch Times.

"The vaccines aren't 100% effective, even against severe disease. Very small percentage of the 600,000 deaths."

On May 1, the CDC said it was no longer counting all breakthrough cases, and would only report those resulting in someone's hospitalization or death.

