Today's capitalism is not true free-market capitalism

There's nothing capitalist about the "new" capitalism defined by the left. What they describe as "evolving" capitalism is nothing more than warmed over fascism.

In an article in BBC/Future, the author enthusiastically envisions "the next stage of capitalism."

However, as you read, it becomes obvious that what he is defining as capitalism is nothing like a free-market meritocracy we conservatives characterize.

In my humble opinion, the model for capitalism is the same as the model for life – based on Thomas Jefferson's oft-quoted rhetorical question. Simply put, if it neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg, what difference is it to me?

Yes, I know Jefferson was speaking of religion and God, but the same creed holds true in all aspects of life and business. In other words, don't injure me and don't steal from me.

Now may be a good time to once again quickly review the three economic principles, in terms of goods and services – capitalism, fascism and communism, minus the conquest, murder and submission of two of them.

Communism controls the means of production of everything. In effect, there is no private sector. Fascism has a private sector, but government controls this private sector. You may know fascism by another popular term, "public/private partnership," where government has controlling interest and thus the ability to pick winners and losers. Sound familiar?

However, with capitalism, the government's only role in the economy is supposed to be to prevent parties in the private sector from picking each other's pockets or breaking the other's legs. That's it.

In addition, capitalism, real capitalism, is the only one of these three that is not political.

And as an aside, please try to separate the politics of fascism from the Nazis. In other words, when you see the word fascism, don't automatically think Hitler or Mussolini. Rather think government control of the private sector.

Back to it.

The BBC article begins with this. "It's done so much for human well-being, but it's far from perfect. Will capitalism as we know it evolve into something new?"

Of course capitalism is not perfect. Nothing created by man is or ever will be. But throughout the BBC piece, what the author continually describes as capitalism is really hyper-crony capitalism (for want of a better term), which is what America is currently sliding into. But characterizing capitalism this way makes it easier to vilify it.

It is fascinating that the more intelligent, subtle and measured leftists, like the article's author appears to be, are not outwardly radical, but rather use the same old Woodrow Wilson model for the change they seek.

Wilson issued a similar proclamation, as he claimed to have great reverence for the U.S. Constitution. But it, too (along with free-market capitalism) was not perfect, had its day and needed to evolve – evolve into Wilson's vision of Fabian socialism.

The writer continues to extol the virtue of capitalism, claiming that it "has fueled the industrial, technological, and green revolutions, reshaped the natural world and transformed the role of the state in relation to society."

What a grand statement – but did you catch that? He threw a little something extra into the mix.

Capitalism did indeed "fuel the industrial and technological revolutions." But he slipped in the "green revolution," which, as we know to this day, cannot survive without massive government intervention. Also, capitalism had nothing to do with transforming "the role of the state in relation to society." That was all the "state's" doing. The state's role should be minimal at best, unless you're a fascist.

The author then changes gears and begins deriding "capitalism" by citing various leftist polls and surveys like this:

"In one 2020 survey by the marketing and public relations firm Edelman, 57% of people worldwide said that 'capitalism as it exists today does more harm than good in the world.'"

First, who cares what a "worldwide" survey cites, and second, as earlier explained, "capitalism today" bears almost no resemblance to real capitalism.

Toward the end of the article, the author reveals the its ultimate purpose.

"In sum, it may be time to reconsider the social contract for capitalism, so that it becomes more inclusive of a broader set of interests beyond individual rights and liberties."

That's not scary at all. Translation: It's time for the Philip Dru government regulatory administrators to grab what's left of American capitalism and evolve it, by stripping it of those pesky individual rights and liberties.

As we see, the left understands what true capitalism is – and they hate it, because capitalism, like the United States itself, was designed to be void of governmental interference beyond Jefferson's creed.

