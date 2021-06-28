Trump hammers Bill Barr for refusing to probe vote fraud

Former president Donald Trump is blasting his own former attorney general, Bill Barr, for claiming that all the 2020 election irregularity allegations were "bull****" without doing any investigation.

Barr is quoted in a coming book by a network personality that, of the anomalous results in 2020, "it was all bull****."

Barr said if there was evidence of fraud, "I had no motive to suppress it."

He just said it was his "suspicion" that there was nothing there.

However, Trump pointed out that Barr "failed to investigate."

"RINO former Attorney General Bill Barr failed to investigate election fraud, and really let down the American people. Even the scam that took place in Georgia of ballot stuffing on camera, he couldn’t see what was wrong with it. Just like he failed to understand the Horowitz report and let everyone down with respect to getting a timely investigation (where’s Durham?) on all of the corruption of the Obama-Biden Administration." Trump said. "It’s people in authority like Bill Barr that allow the crazed Radical Left to succeed. He and other RINOs in the Republican Party are being used in order to try to convince people that the election was legitimate when so many incredible facts have now come out to show conclusively that it wasn’t."

Questions remain even now of the 2020 results. Multiple states are doing full audits of their results. Lawsuits continue. Testimony in several states has produced witnesses to behavior that raises significant questions about the operations, including the estimated $350 million Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg turned over to a leftist activist group to give to mostly Democrat elections officials who could use it how they chose, as long as the leftists chosen by Zuckerberg's group were allowed to "help" with the election.

What's not in dispute, and continues to be an issue even though the Supreme Court has refused to review it, is the fact that multiple officials in multiple states simply changed state law regarding elections and ballots in order to accommodate COVID, even though the U.S. Constitution allows only state legislatures to make such changes.

The Hill reported the conflict between Trump and Barr is just the latest barrage of words between the two.

"Bill Barr was a disappointment in every sense of the word," Trump documented in a statement that he released on Sunday. "Besides which, Barr, who was attorney general (lawyer) shouldn't be speaking about the president."

Trump charged, "Instead of doing his job, he did the opposite and told people within the Justice Department not to investigate the election. Just like he did with the Mueller report and the cover up of Crooked Hillary and RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA, they don’t want to investigate the real facts. Bill Barr’s weakness helped facilitate the cover up of the Crime of the Century, the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!"

The Hill reported Barr told Karl that now-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had urged the then-attorney general to push back against Trump's election statements, which the legacy media in America routinely labels false even in the face of mounting evidence – and the fact most of the evidence never has been reviewed by a court.

While the legacy media outlets have been following Democrat talking points in calling Trump's claims a "false conspiracy theory" there have been reports of suspicious activities, such as multiple states halting counting with Trump ahead on election night, then resuming later, after poll watchers had departed, and results that suddenly give Biden the lead.

Trump continued, "He came in with a semi-bang and went out with a whimper. Earlier in his term Bill Barr went ballistic on CNN with Wolf Blitzer warning Democats were changing election rules to flood the system with mail-in ballots that 'as a matter of logic' are 'very open to fraud.' They are, and Bill Barr did nothing about it."

The Gateway Pundit explained Trump said the nation already knows:

101,789 ‘obsolete’ voters on the rolls in Georgia, including 18,486 dead people

Ballot batches off by up to 17.5 percent in Maricopa County, Arizona

‘Massive’ chain of custody problems with drop boxes in Georgia, missing hundreds of thousands of records for months after the election

Thousands of ballots “wheeled in through the back door” in Fulton County days after the election

‘Double feeding’ ballots in Fulton County, Georgia

Nearly 200,000 illegal “indefinitely confined” votes in Wisconsin that violated Voter ID law

‘Cash for votes’ scheme in Nevada

Illegal alien votes

Election law changes were not authorized by the State Legislatures, which is mandated by the U.S. Constitution.

Explained Trump, "If he felt this way, why did Barr say he was 'greatly honored' and 'proud to have played a role in the many successes and unprecedented achievements you have delivered for the American people' in the final letter he wrote to me? He said, 'Few could have weathered these attacks, much less forge ahead with a positive program for the country.'"

The Rolling Stone confirmed the Department of Justice never investigated vote fraud claims, and that Barr's opinion apparently was based on the advice of "cyber-security experts" from inside the government.

