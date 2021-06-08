Trump to go on tour with famous Fox News anchor

Two powerhouse names, former President Donald Trump and former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly, are joining forces for a series of ticketed events later this year.

Dubbed "The History Tour," President Trump will provide "a never before heard inside view of his administration, which will be historical in and of itself," a news release indicates.

"From January 2017 to January 2021, the 45th president of the United States presided over an especially intense period for the United States of America," it stated.

"From the pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands, to the speedy development of the vaccine, to the rise of the economy, to the global challenge from China, Donald Trump was the dominant decision-maker and the most powerful person in the world.

"In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and historian/journalist Bill O'Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad!"

Trump said of the events: "These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we'll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don't make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a country!

"I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the No. 1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!"

O'Reilly, who for years anchored "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, noted: "My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring."

The tour commences Dec. 11, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida, and continues on Dec. 12 at a venue to be announced, followed by appearances in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 18, and Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 19.

Tickets are available though Ticketmaster Monday, June 14th, with a pre-sale taking place June 10 at BillOReilly.com.

