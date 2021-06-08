A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump to go on tour with famous Fox News anchor

'If we don't make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a country!'

Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published June 8, 2021 at 12:43pm
President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

Two powerhouse names, former President Donald Trump and former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly, are joining forces for a series of ticketed events later this year.

Dubbed "The History Tour," President Trump will provide "a never before heard inside view of his administration, which will be historical in and of itself," a news release indicates.

"From January 2017 to January 2021, the 45th president of the United States presided over an especially intense period for the United States of America," it stated.

"From the pandemic that killed hundreds of thousands, to the speedy development of the vaccine, to the rise of the economy, to the global challenge from China, Donald Trump was the dominant decision-maker and the most powerful person in the world.

"In a series of live conversations across the country, Mr. Trump and historian/journalist Bill O'Reilly will discuss exactly how things were accomplished, as well as challenges, both good and bad!"

Trump said of the events: "These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we'll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue. If we don't make our country great again, we will soon no longer have a country!

"I look forward to working with Bill, who right now has the No. 1 bestselling book, to openly discuss the real problems of our country, and how to solve them. Additionally, it will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!"

Bill O'Reilly (Video screenshot)

O'Reilly, who for years anchored "The O'Reilly Factor" on the Fox News Channel, noted: "My job as a historian/journalist is to get important things on the record in a fact-based way. These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring."

The tour commences Dec. 11, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida, and continues on Dec. 12 at a venue to be announced, followed by appearances in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 18, and Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 19.

Tickets are available though Ticketmaster Monday, June 14th, with a pre-sale taking place June 10 at BillOReilly.com.

Joe Kovacs
Joe Kovacs is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in TV, radio and the internet. He is the author of the forthcoming book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No.1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny."







