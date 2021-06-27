A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump returns to campaign trail in Ohio, calls Biden 'a total catastrophe'

Urged Republicans to end Dem control of White House, Congress over next 2 election cycles

Published June 26, 2021 at 9:33pm
Published June 26, 2021 at 9:33pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) – Former President Trump made his triumphant return to the campaign trail and social media on Saturday night, receiving a rock star’s welcome from thousands who turned out in pro-Trump apparel to show their support for him, his claims of a stolen election and a possible comeback in 2024.

At the Lorain County fairgrounds west of Cleveland, Mr. Trump quickly launched into an attack of the Biden administration as “a complete and total catastrophe.”

He said Republicans must end Democrats’ control of the White House and Congress over the next two election cycles and “take back America.”

