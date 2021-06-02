A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump shuts down personal blog page, sparking merciless mocking from left

'I've had kidney stones that lasted longer'

Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published June 2, 2021 at 12:31pm
President Donald J. Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta Wednesday, July 15, 2020, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

President Trump's personal blog has been scrubbed from his own website after being live for less than a month.

"From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" had been prominently featured at Trump's site, but it "will not be returning," his senior aide Jason Miller told CNBC.

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller noted, without providing specifics.

"Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing," he added.

TRENDING: Trump hammers Georgia county for delaying and seeking to shut down ballot audit

President Donald J. Trump waves as he disembarks Marine One Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Wall Street landing zone in New York City. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

When Miller was later asked online if the shutdown were merely a "precursor" to Trump hopping onto "another social media platform," Miller indicated: "Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!"

The left-leaning site RawStory reported "merciless" mocking from Trump's opponents once news of the shutdown broke:

"Trump's blog has been shut down permanently," Thomas Yantorno wrote. "Another failure in a endless list [of] failures, bankruptcies and financial losses. History will judge as the biggest loser in American history."

Was it smart for Trump to shut down his personal blog at this time?

"No one cared about the Trump blog and its traffic was dismal at best," political commentator Ameshia Cross noted.

"Gosh, you'd think trump would've wanted his blog up and running for when he's *reinstated* in Aug. #Sad," another commenter joked.

"I've had kidney stones that lasted longer than Trumps blog...and they were more bearable," one Twitter user said."

Steve Benen at MSNBC wrote that at a certain level, the shutdown didn't come as too big of a surprise.

"After all, at issue was a former president with an unimpressive blog, utilizing outdated tech, which apparently didn't even allow for clean paragraph breaks. Of course its traffic was weak," Benen said.

"But the context made matters worse. For one thing, Team Trump said his online presence would 'redefine the game,' which, as his blog disappears after less than a month, obviously did not happen.

"For another, Trump is supposed to be overseeing a legion of obsessive followers who eagerly await his every thought. Evidently, these supporters continue to hold the former president in high regard, but they couldn't be bothered to check out his underwhelming website."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Joe Kovacs
Joe Kovacs is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in TV, radio and the internet. He is the author of the forthcoming book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No.1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny."







