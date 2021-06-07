A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Did Trump wear his pants backwards as some in news media are claiming?

'The zipperless pants are not a joke if it is related to frontal lobe dementia'

Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published June 7, 2021 at 5:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Did former President Trump wear his pants backwards over the weekend in North Carolina?

Some key figures in the news media actually made the conspiracy-theory claim, suggesting it could be related to to some sort of dementia.

It was Brandon Friedman, a columnist for the New York Daily News and self-described "Obama guy," who posted a tweet with poor-quality video of Trump's appearance Saturday in Greenville, North Carolina.

"Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I'm wrong," he wrote above the clip, which has more than 9.3 million views to date.

TRENDING: Watch: Governor whom Trump branded a 'RINO' is greeted with boos at GOP convention

The theory was echoed by Shelley Ross, a former reporter for ABC, CBS, and NBC News.

"Anyone think he's in a no-fly zone?" Ross quipped.

Do the mainstream media have any credibility at all?

Ross then discussed the matter online with former Acting Director of United States National Intelligence Richard Grenell, and she proffered the possibility of dementia:

"The zipperless pants are not a joke if it is related to frontal lobe dementia. I think it is more sad than funny," she wrote.

Grenell responded: "This post and the comments on it are proof positive that Trump Derangement Syndrome exists."

"I will forever point to this post as Example #1 showing how grown adults who seemingly seem educated can become deranged partisans."

Breitbart News posted a photo of Trump at the event taken by Melissa Sue Gerrits of Getty Images, clearly showing a zipper.

The columnist for the Daily News later posted a fact-check by Snopes.com, a far-left fact-checker which rated the backwards pants claim as "false."

"Snopes looked through photographs taken at the event and published by the visual media company Getty Images that clearly show the former president on stage wearing pants with a zipper in the front," it said.

C-SPAN has video of the event:

Learn astonishing Bible truth on a higher level than ever before with the Holy Spirit-filled books by Joe Kovacs

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Joe Kovacs
Joe Kovacs is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in TV, radio and the internet. He is the author of the forthcoming book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No.1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny."







Did Trump wear his pants backwards as some in news media are claiming?
Watch: Black dad and young daughter demolish Critical Race Theory
Trump shuts down personal blog page, sparking merciless mocking from left
Parents at posh school 'horrified' over lessons teaching young children to 'touch themselves'
Rush Limbaugh's personal items get put up for sale
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×