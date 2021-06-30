Trump's warning: Biden's immigration 'crisis' is destroying America

Oxford Languages defines "catastrophe" as "an event causing great and often sudden damage or suffering; a disaster," and compares it to "calamity," "crisis," "holocaust" and "ruination."

That, according to President Trump in a commentary for the Washington Times, is what President Biden as done at the nation's southern border.

Tens, even hundreds, of thousands of illegal aliens have crossed that border since Biden took office and demolished the strategic and carefully orchestrated procedures and agreements Trump had worked to install.

Trump explained, "I delivered on my promise to build a border wall to protect our country. All Joe Biden had to do was paint it. Instead, Biden has enacted the most radical open borders agenda imaginable. This is perhaps the first time in world history a nation has purposely and systematically dismantled its own defenses to invite millions of foreign migrants to enter its territory and break its laws."

Trump explained the danger is not just from newcomers, but that "no one knows who they are."

In fact, there have been those suspected of terror who have been caught coming into the U.S. through the newly porous border required by Biden's agenda.

"To say that Biden has provoked a national security disaster does not even begin to do justice to the calamity," Trump wrote, citing the facts.

"In May, illegal border crossings were nearly 700% higher than when I was president during the same period last year. For each of the last three months, more unaccompanied minors have arrived than in any prior month in recorded history. Seizures of ultra-lethal fentanyl are up 265% from last year — more of the drug has already been intercepted than in the entirety of 2020."

What did Biden do?

"Joe Biden has restored catch-and-release, torn up our hard-earned asylum agreements with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, and announced that anyone on the planet who lives in a crime-afflicted area now qualifies for asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, ICE is effectively shut down, senior border security officials have been fired, and criminals are being released in record numbers.

"To top it all off, the Biden administration has announced a new program whereby the U.S. government will literally pay to fly illegal aliens’ relatives from other countries to join them in the United States," he said.

The result is "utterly depraved – the actions of someone who by all indications wants to completely abolish America’s southern border," he said.

Worst is Biden's total abandonment of border wall work.

"Nearly 740 miles of border wall had been fully funded and more than 660 miles were already built or undergoing construction, Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Jan. 15, five days before I left office. After more than two years of litigation and Democrat obstruction, the wall was going up at an average rate of two miles per day. We had already more than doubled the length of the physical barrier protecting our southern border. We had also replaced much of the previously existing dilapidated fencing with new impenetrable metal beams, focusing on the highest traffic areas that border patrol agents themselves had identified," Trump explained.

"All Joe Biden had to do was let the contractors finish their work. The border agents wanted it, and it would make the whole country safer," he said.

But, "Biden sabotaged the completion of the wall, ordered an immediate halt to construction on his first day in office, impounded the funds Congress had appropriated and took steps to terminate the National Emergency declaration that had facilitated it."

The result was the equivalent of an open window in a locked house.

"By stopping construction, Joe Biden purposely and deliberately left gaps in the wall, creating unsealed channels right in the middle of the border to be exploited by human traffickers and drug smugglers. I built a wall — Biden built a humanitarian catastrophe."

He pointed out Texas now has announced plans to build the wall canceled by Biden.

"We handed Biden the most secure border in history. We ended asylum fraud, terminated catch and release, negotiated historic migration agreements with Mexico and other countries, and virtually stopped illegal immigration. Precisely because of these policies, we achieved an incredible 90% reduction in illegal crossings," Trump said.

But now, "Our nation is being destroyed by Biden’s border crisis."

