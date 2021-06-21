TV weathergal drops bombshell on CBS during on-air forecast

In another case of airing one's dirty laundry literally on the air, a TV weather forecaster for a network affiliate has used her own broadcast to sneak in a complaint of alleged discrimination by CBS against its own employees.

The latest case involves April Moss, a weather anchor for WWJ-TV, CBS62 in Detroit.

During her forecast for Monday, she casually dropped in her allegation about network "discrimination," stating:

"But all good things must come to an end and that starts as early as tomorrow morning with showers moving in around 8 a.m.

"And speaking of a brand-new week, I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees. Tune into Project Veritas for my full story.

"Now later Monday we will see those showers continuing," she resumed. See the video:

BREAKING: CBS 62 Insider April Moss BLOWS WHISTLE on Network ‘Discrimination’ On-Air During Weather Report Following Fox 26 Reporter Ivory Hecker’s Brave Actions "I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas…”#CBS62Whistleblower pic.twitter.com/4roVL9KNXS — [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) June 21, 2021



Moss gave no other specifics about the alleged discrimination.

Her network biography indicated she "joined the CBS 62 First Forecast weather team in 2012 and currently serves as the Weekend Weather Anchor on CBS62 and CW50 at 11 p.m. ...

"A graduate of Central Michigan University, she received her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications and Political Science. Currently, she is continuing her education in Meteorological and Atmospheric Science at Pennsylvania State University. She is a member of the National Weather Association. Outside of CBS, Moss' hobbies include skiing, kayaking, and just about any outdoor activity with her husband and sons."

Her video was posted on Gab.com where commenters were cheering Moss' bravery, stating:

"This is fantastic! Paving the way for more brave souls to do the same. God bless the USA!"

"This is what Brave patriots look like! We are everywhere more then they even know of! Yes! Hell yes!"

"FINALLY! Some real journalists emerging. Stay safe and God Bless!"

"I'm starting to believe that women have more b*lls then men, willing to speak out on topics their 'masters' don't want them to touch."

"Oh my...domino effect? This would be the beginning of the end for MSMs reign! Fingers crossed!"

"I think she's fully aware of the consequences. She knows damn well she's going to be suspended and then fired but the truth was worth it to her because some people no matter the color of their skin care about the truth!! It's just too hard for some people to fathom the others actually have honesty and integrity and morals and values and are willing to speak out for them."

"This stuff is why the left is panicking. They know that over 2/3rds of the U.S. are conservative and support our constitutional republic and the left relies on big media, big tech, big pharm, big public school and big gov to work together to achieve Marxism and pit the people against each other to do it. Having insiders expose them is unfathomable because they think everyone deep down is like them, greedy, me first, users out for blood."

"This shows the American people have had enough. keep speaking out, people. It's the only way to deal with the monsters of evil THE DEEP STATE."

Moss isn't the first to accuse her network of wrongdoing.

As WND reported last week, Ivory Hecker, a reporter for for Fox 26 in Houston confirmed she was threatened for posting online reports about hydroxychloroquine, a drug that studies have shown to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Then she was suspended for releasing those details.

"Fox came at my throat for standing up against censorship," Hecker confirmed.

Her charges also came in a report from Project Veritas, as well as in a video posted online by the organization.

The report said Hecker was suspended after announcing live on-air she was in contact with Project Veritas for what she called "corruption" at the Houston affiliate.

"She said the station’s actions are an affront to real journalism and claimed leadership prioritizes corporate interests over the viewer," the report explained. "Hecker obtained recordings of her superiors telling her to prioritize the opinion of the station's general manager, and the company’s CEO, above that of the audience."

"What's happening within Fox Corp is an operation of prioritizing corporate interests above the viewer's interest and, therefore, operating in a deceptive way," she said.

