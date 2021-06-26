A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
UK neighbors cut tree in half over bird poop dispute

'We were absolutely distraught'

Published June 26, 2021
Published June 26, 2021 at 12:38pm
(FOX NEWS) – When words fail, sometimes you just have to cut down half a tree – at least, that’s what one couple did.

The couple, in Sheffield, U.K., called in an arborist to cut down half of the branches of a 16-foot-tall fir tree that were hanging over their driveway, according to reports. The rest of the tree is in their neighbor’s yard.

Their neighbor, Bharat Mistry, told SWNS that the tree has been in his front yard for 25 years. However, during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last March, Mistry’s neighbors reportedly asked to have the tree removed, BBC reported. More recently, the neighbors complained about birds in the tree making too much noise and pooping on their driveway, so Mistry told SWNS that he tried to work on a solution.

Read the full story ›

