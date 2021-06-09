A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish marathoner shatters stereotypes on road to Olympics

'Drown out the voices of self-defeat and hold onto faith'

Published June 8, 2021 at 9:47pm
(NORTHJERSEY.COM) -- On the face of it, Beatie Deutsch seems an unlikely celebrity athlete.

The Passaic native is an ultra-Orthodox mother of five who speaks openly about her Jewish faith, prays daily and dresses modestly with a head scarf and knee-length skirt, even while competing.

Other professional athletes might avoid such outfits for fear of slowing their pace. But the self described "Marathon Mother" – now the face of an international ad campaign for Adidas – has been winning races and breaking records since joining the running circuit five years ago.

Read the full story ›

