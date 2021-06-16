Did undercover federal agents help organize Jan. 6 Capitol riot?

Some of those key individuals who planned the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 likely were federal agents, or informers, according to a new report that documents multiple "unindicted co-conspirators" who are being cited in federal charges against some of the defendants stemming from the violent episode.

Yet the "unindicted co-conspirators," who allegedly committed many of the same acts as those who now are facing serious charges, are not being charged.

The circumstances first were reported by Revolver and got the attention of Fox News' Tucker Carlson, who explained that answers are needed – urgently.

"Why is the administration hiding more than 10,000 hours of surveillance tape from the U.S. Capitol? What could possibly be the reason for that? Even as they call for more openness. We need to get to the bottom of it. They could release those tapes today, but they’re not. Why?" he wrote in his commentary.

"We ought to be asking those questions, urgently. Because as the attorney general reminded us, a lot depends on the answers. At least one news organization is. Revolver.news is a new site and turned out to be one of the last honest outlets on the internet. A new piece on the site suggests an answer to some of these questions. We know the government is hiding the identity of many law enforcement officers who were present at the capitol on January 6, not just the one who killed Ashli Babbitt. According to the government's own court filings, those law enforcement officers participated in the riot. Sometimes in violent ways.

"We know that because, without fail, the government has thrown the book at most of the people who were in the Capitol on January 6. There was a nationwide dragnet to find them. Many of them are still in solitary confinement tonight. But, strangely, some people who participated in the riot haven't been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls these people 'unindicted co-conspirators.' What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they're FBI operatives," he said.

"For example, one of those 'unindicted co-conspirators' is someone the government identifies only as 'Person Two.' According to those documents, 'Person Two' stayed in the same hotel room as an 'insurrectionist' named Thomas Caldwell, who's alleged to be a member of the group called the Oath Keepers. 'Person Two' also 'stormed the barricades' at the Capitol on January 6, alongside Thomas Caldwell.

"The government's indictments further indicate that Caldwell -- who by the way is a 65-year-old man -- was led to believe there would be a 'quick reaction force' also participating in January 6. That quick reaction force, Caldwell was told, would be led by someone called 'Person Three' -- who had a hotel room and an accomplice," Carlson documented.

"But wait. Here's the interesting thing. 'Person Two' and 'Person Three' were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why. They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on January 6, according to government documents. And those two are not alone."

Revolver reported that there are – so far – "upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators in the Oath Keeper indictments, all playing various roles in the conspiracy, who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities — and in some cases much, much more severe activities — as those named alongside them in indictments."

The Capitol events on January 6 happened when a group of violent individuals broke windows and barricades at the Capitol to enter and vandalize parts of the building.

There also were dozens, probably hundreds, of nonviolent protesters who in some cases simply walked past security officers into the building, and ended up doing no damage at all.

But the fact that President Trump had held a rally that morning, encouraging his supporters to protest the congressional adoption of the disputed 2020 presidential election results "peacefully" was used by Democrats to stage and launch their second failed impeach-and-remove scheme against him.

Since then, legacy media outlets, social media corporations and leftist politicians have compared the day to 9/11 and worse. Actually, one police officer died of natural causes and two by suicide in that time period, and several participants died of what apparently were natural causes. The only victim of violence was a protester, unarmed, who was shot and killed by a police officer, whose name has been concealed ever since then.

The Revolver report said the question actually was raised when a Democrat, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, asked FBI Director Christopher Wray whether the government infiltrated those groups alleged to be responsible for the Capitol violence.

"Christopher Wray is able to uncomfortably weasel his way out of answering the question directly, partially because Klobuchar does him the courtesy of not asking him the question directly. Klobuchar instead asks the FBI director if he wishes he had infiltrated the militia organizations allegedly involved in 1/6 — assuming from the outset that there was in fact no infiltration, thereby providing the FBI director an easy way to avoid addressing the question one way or another," the report said.

But the three questions remain, the report noted, are to what extent were those groups like the Oath Keepers that the government accuses of organizing the violence infiltrated by informants for the government, how many federal undercover agents were at the Capitol that day and what roles did they play, and how many of those unindicted co-conspirators were working for the government.

"If it turns out the federal government did in fact have undercover agents or confidential informants embedded within the so-called militia groups indicted for conspiring to obstruct the Senate certification on 1/6, the implications would be nothing short of seismic," the report said. "Especially if such agents or informants enjoyed extremely senior-level positions within such groups."

The report noted a Senate investigation already has found intelligence "failures" leading up to the events.

"If it turns out that the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, or a similar agency) had undercover agents or confidential informants embedded in any of the groups involved in 1/6, the 'federal intelligence agencies failing to warn of a potential for violence' looks less like an innocent mistake and more like something sinister," the report said.

"Indeed, if the federal government knew of a potential for violence in or around the Capitol on 1/6 and failed to call for heightened security, the agencies responsible may in fact be legally liable for the damages incurred during that day."

Revolver found, by analyzing charging documents, that some members of "militia groups" that were at the Capitol” — the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters – align closely with the "violent insurrectionist" label Democrats have applied.

But those participants often actually are those unindicted co-conspirators, the report said.

"If it turns out that an extraordinary percentage of the members of these groups involved in planning and executing the Capitol Siege were federal informants or undercover operatives, the implications would be nothing short of staggering. This would be far worse than the already bad situation of the government knowing about the possibility of violence and doing nothing. Instead, this would imply that elements of the federal government were active instigators in the most egregious and spectacular aspects of 1/6, amounting to a monumental entrapment scheme used as a pretext to imprison otherwise harmless protestors at the Capitol — and in a much larger sense used to frame the entire MAGA movement as potential domestic terrorists."

The report noted that only months earlier, in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 14 people were arrested.

"And what if we told you that of the 14 individuals who allegedly plotted the 'kidnapping' and overthrow of the state government, at least five were undercover agents and federal informants? And as if that’s not enough, many of the individuals allegedly involved in this plot appear to belong to the 'Three Percenters,' one of the very same militia groups now blamed for storming January 6," the report noted.

"As crazy as it sounds, all of this is true," the report confirmed.

Explained Carlson, "There’s a huge difference between using an informant to find out what a group you find threatening might do, and paying people to organize a violent action, which is what happened, apparently according to government documents, on January 6.

"That’s a line, and the FBI has crossed it."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

