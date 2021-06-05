University professors admit on hot mic to teaching social justice 'all day, every day'

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Two professors admitted on a hot mic that they teach social justice “all day, every day.”

Ralph Martire and Gina Harris – professors at Roosevelt University who also serve on the Oak Park and River Forest High School school board – were caught gloating about their teaching of social justice ideology during a Zoom meeting. Just before their regular call started on February 25, Martire told Harris that she fits in “so well with the university’s philosophy and mission.”

“I mean, it’s all social justice. All day, every day,” responded Harris. “I get to talk about all the things I love, all the time. Really, I’m living the life over here.”

Read the full story ›