University puts out 'Oppressive Langauge List'

(FOX NEWS) – "Policeman," "congressman" and even the gender-neutral descriptor "freshman" have been deemed "oppressive" at Massachusetts’ Brandeis University, a small, elite private school in Waltham, because they are "gender exclusive."

If there’s a campus barbershop, it shouldn’t be talking any "walk-in" appointments, as the term has been deemed "ableist."

Brandeis’ Prevention, Advocacy and Resource Center is described on the school’s website as a resource for students impacted by violence, sexual assault or stalking. But you might say the PARC’s "oppressive language list" is "killing it" in the push for progressive limitations on speech – except you can’t, because "if someone is doing well, we don’t need to equate that to murder!" Instead, say "Great job!" or "Awesome!"

Read the full story ›