Vice President Kamala Harris finally visits border after months of criticism

(FOX NEWS) – Kamala Harris traveled to El Paso, Texas Friday for her first visit as vice president to the U.S.-Mexico border following mounting criticism from Republicans and the mainstream media alike, with some observers feeling she conceded to pressure and others calling it a political photo-op hundreds of miles from the crisis' epicenter.

"The Biden administration made a major blunder early on by assigning Harris to oversee the border problems without first preparing a rhetorical and optics strategy. That left them having to settle into a ‘run-out-the-clock’ strategy that clearly failed as the crisis shows no sign of going away," DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News.

It took Harris three months from the time she was tapped by President Biden to be his point person on the migrant surge at the border to actually visit the border. The odd decision to physically stay away from the crisis resulted in probing questions from reporters, disapproval from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and an onslaught of social media hot takes. The GOP has mocked Harris along the way and tweeted a map indicating how far Harris was from the crisis to mark her 90th day as border czar.

