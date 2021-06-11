VIDEO: 18 seconds show those first into Capitol were not Trump supporters

A video that has been posted online reveals that some of the first of the crowd that broke into the U.S. Capitol in January were all dressed in black with some of the individuals wearing combat gear, meaning that it is very unlikely there were Donald Trump supporters.

It is both Antifa and Black Lives Matter organizations that repeatedly have been represented by individuals in all-black attire.

The video is posted on the Gateway Pundit.

The video shows the people apparently jumping in through a window, and all dressed in black from hoods to shoes. One is carrying a bat, and they appear to be in an organized troop, sharing little in the way of discussion or conversation.

A narrator of the video describes them as "the first group of assailants as they break into the building" and notes that one is "wearing full tactical body armor."

The Gateway Pundit explains, "They can say what they want, but there is no way in hell these are Trump supporters. Trump supporters never dressed in black – Antifa always does. These instigators also carried in Confederate flags, something never seen at Trump rallies. These guys were coordinated."

It continued, "Why did the Democrats lie and not share this video when pushing their second BS impeachment of President Trump? Has Pelosi seen these videos or any other politicians? Why has the DOJ and Capitol withheld this video? Were Pelosi, Cheney, and others aware this all was going to happen? These people need to be under investigation for creating a seditious lie in an effort to falsely impeach a President."

A report at American Greatness by Julie Kelly points out that there are lots of videos that so far haven't been seen by anyone officials in Washington don't want to see them.

"Joe Biden calls it the worst attack since the Civil War. Attorney General Merrick Garland compares it to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The FBI is breaking down the doors of Iraq War veterans and small business owners who have no criminal records, and some are hauled off to rot in solitary confinement in a fetid D.C. jail, for their involvement in the alleged travesty," she wrote.

"But have we seen a full and fair depiction of exactly what happened that day? The answer, as evidenced by an ongoing coverup by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Justice Department, clearly is no," she wrote. "Almost all the January 6 video seen by the public isn’t from official government sources but by social media users and journalists on the scene."

She explained thousands of hours of real-time footage is in the hands of the Capitol Police – and that agency, along with government lawyers and federal judges, "is using every legal trick possible to keep the trove hidden from the public even as clips are presented in court as evidence against hundreds of January 6 defendants."

The system that records events at the Capitol "captured more than 14,000 hours of footage between noon and 8 p.m. on January 6," she said, and that archive was made available to two Democratic-controlled congressional committees, the FBI, and the D.C. Metropolitan Police department.

But only "selective clips" have been released to others.

Officials have argued they need to keep the video concealed because they fear releasing footage could be used by those "who might wish to attack the Capitol again."

And the Department of Justice has numerous demands pending to limit how the information can be viewed.

Lawyers defending the suspects in the events that day are now arguing that they must see the video in context, because it "might contain exculpatory evidence."

Kelly wondered what the government is trying to hide.

"How can activity inside and outside a public building be considered 'highly sensitive?' In response to a Freedom of Information Act filing by Judicial Watch, Capitol Police told the group the recordings are not 'public records.' But of course they are," she said.

She explained some pieces of the leftist narrative about that day already have succumbed to the facts, and too many questions remain to hide the details.

"The Biden regime is weaponizing January 6 to hunt down and destroy the lives of people—many of whom committed no violent crimes—anywhere near the building that day. The Justice Department is promising to build sedition cases; Biden’s intelligence chiefs are operating outside their authorization in their effort to portray regular Americans as domestic terrorists," she said.

"There’s only one reason why the Justice Department wants to keep the footage under seal: it contradicts most if not all of the claims advanced by Democrats and the media over the past four months," she wrote.

