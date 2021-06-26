A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education
Viral school board speech: 'It is my constitutional right to critique your fascism'

Past board member rips his former colleagues

Published June 26, 2021 at 1:05pm
(REAL CLEAR POLITICS) – In this viral video, Simon Campbell, a former member of the Pennsbury, Pennsylvania school board, rips his former colleagues for allegedly seeking to censor video of spicy public comments and criticism of the school district.

"I've got news for you, School Board President Benito Mussolini, your power does not supersede that of the U.S. constitution and the rights of the citizens of this great country," he said before being warned not to name-call.

"I'm quoting you from the U.S. Supreme Court. The judges wrote: 'This nation is founded on the profound national commitment to the principle that debate of public issues shall be uninhibited, robust, and wide open. And that it may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.' That's constitutional case law in this nation. I don't have to be nice to you. Nobody behind me has to be nice to you."

